SAN ANGELO, TX. — Despite dropping the first set Wednesday night, the Angelo State volleyball team would rally to knock off previous unbeaten conference foe Texas Woman’s in Lone Star Conference action.

Evelyn Torres led the Belles with 18 kills Wednesday night, tying a career-high setback on September 16th. Madi Parrish recorded her second double-double of the season with 15 kills and 13 digs.

Hannah Kinninson added 14 kills in the victory Wednesday night, the sixth straight match with ten kills or more, and Laney Dale turned in a 27-assist night, with 14-digs, her sixth double-double of the season.

With the win, the Belles improve to 13-2 overall, and 3-0 in conference play and are back on the road Saturday to take on Midwestern State in Wichita Falls.