SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State volleyball team kicked off conference play Wednesday night with a sweep over Western New Mexico 25-19, 25-21, and 25-9.

Madi Parrish led the Belles with 13 kills, Ireland Ferguson added four aces, and LSC Setter of the Week Laney Dale added 21 assists in the victory.

The Belles are back in action Saturday afternoon when they travel to UT Permian Basin.