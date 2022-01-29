SAN ANGELO– The Angelo State basketball teams swept Eastern New Mexico the Belles won 78-61 while the Rams cruised past the Grayhounds 93-62.



Peyton Brown scored the team-high of 20 points to help lead the Belles to their fourth conference win. Tyrell Carrol had a game-high of 16 points to help the Rams secure their fourth conference win. Watch the highlights in the video above.



Up Next: UT Permian Basin will be in town Tuesday, February 1st for a pair of Lone Star Conference match-ups. The woman tip-off at 5:30 P.M. and the men tip-off at 7:30 P.M.



