SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Angelo State Rams were back in action Saturday night at home in their home opener against Arlington Baptist.

After going 1-1 last weekend, the Rams were looking to stay in the win column on their home territory.

A great pass from Willie Guy to Kevon Godwin, with the perfect flick of the wrist, the Rams sink in a three-pointer.

Some tough defensive action going on by the Rams, suffocating that Patriots’ offense, Reggie Quezada gets the steal, passes it, and gets it set up right back to him for the easy layup.

The Rams used their pass game to tire out the Arlington Baptist defense, and Quezada gets it again for the textbook layup. Chefs kiss.

Angelo State picks up a 30-piece tonight, almost hitting triple digits, 99-67 final. All Rams who were dressed out for tonight’s game got in on the action. Rams are back in action next Saturday at home against Sul Ross State.