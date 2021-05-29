HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State punches ticket to World Series

SAN ANGELO– The No. 10 Angelo State Rams are headed to the College World Series after their win over No. 5 West Texas A&M 18-4 in the South Central Regional Championship game.



The Rams started off with the lead in the first inning and battled back and forth with the buffs for four innings. Angelo State then went on to score seven runs in the 6th and seven more in the 7th to pull away from West Texas A&M for good.



Winning pitcher Austin Buley came in for Benjamin Elder going two innings allowing no runs. The run support from the Rams is what really put them past the Buffs. Nick Seginowich went 3-4 in today’s game while Kolby Kelton went 3-3.



Angelo State will head to the World Series in Cary, North Carolina for the first time since 2016. The NCAA DII College World Series is set to begin on Jun 5.

