HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State pours in 20 runs, sweeps Midwestern State

SAN ANGELO -- Lake View scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Big Spring 9-6 in a District 4-3A matchup at LVHS Baseball Fields on Tuesday.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early lead, scoring the first two runs of the contest in the bottom of the fifth. The Steers responded with six runs in the top of the sixth, before Lake View completed its comeback in the bottom half of the inning.

Both teams face off again at 7 p.m. Friday in Big Spring.