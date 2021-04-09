HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State pours in 20 runs, sweeps Midwestern State

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State outscored Midwestern State 20-3 in its doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs on Friday at Mayer Field.

The Rambelles opened the series with a 10-2 win in game one and then followed up that performance with a 10-1 win in the nightcap.

Angelo State (19-10, 11-7) will return to action on April 11 with a doubleheader against Texas Woman’s (4-19, 3-15). Game one will start at 1 p.m. with game two starting 30 minutes after.

