HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State claims fourth LSC Tournament title

CHRISTOVAL -- Brady Clark has been named the next head girls basketball coach for Christoval.

The Wall native and Angelo State graduate got his start with the program under former head coach Scott Richardson, where he spent two seasons as an assistant.

Clark comes over from Happy, where he went 20-7 in his first year as a head coach. The Cowgirls finished second place in district behind state runner-up Nazareth and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

Hear what the Lady Cougars new head coach had to say about coming home in the video above.