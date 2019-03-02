HIGHLIGHTS: #6 Angelo State softball edges out Texas Woman's 5-3
Win snaps the Rambelles' four-game losing streak
San Angelo, TX - March 1, 2019 — The #6 Angelo State Rambelles bring their four-game losing streak to an end after their 5-3 win over Texas Woman's.
