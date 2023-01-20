SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #4 Irion County Hornets battled it out against the Veribest Falcons in a District 11-1A match-up.

Some around-the-world action, pass down to Jordan Harrison. That three is good, Irion County is on the board first.

Hornets with the ball, the shots up, it’s no good, but Bo Morrow is there for the rebound and put back to keep the Hornets in front.

Veribest ball, meant to go to Stephen Whiteker, will bounce off an Irion County defender, right into Whiteker’s arms and it’s good for the Falcons.

Wyatt Morris to Harrison, he’ll go up and it’s good, plus the foul on Veribest.

Irion County had some big-time energy to follow them through that big-time win. The Veribest Falcons fall to the Hornets, 72-41 in district play.