SAN ANGELO, Texas — The third-ranked Angelo State Rams are back at home this weekend taking on UAFS in a four-game series, with games two and three being played today in a doubleheader.

In game one of the day for the Rams, the bats were hot. Tripp Clark hit a ball straight out to the left field to run in Jacob Guerrero.

Kamden Kelton wanted his chance, he hits the ball straight up the middle, back past the pitcher and second baseman, bringing in Tyler Boggs and Justin Harris.

The Rams were up 15-0 at the end of the third with the final score of game one of the day being 16-1, Angelo State.

In game two the bats were silent in the first inning, but Justin Harris would get things started for the Rams, tripling to right center to run in Jordan Williams. Reese Johnson would then single to left to bring in Harris, in the second inning.

The Rams would get another run in the third and three more in the fifth to take the 6-0 lead over UAFS, and ultimately the 6-0 win.

Angelo State will look to sweep the series against UAFS tomorrow, Sunday, March 5th at 1 p.m.