SAN ANGELO, TX— The 19th-ranked Angelo State football team fell 28-23 at home against UT Permian Basin on Homecoming night at Legrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

The game kicked off with Bradley Larson nailing a 48-yard field goal, putting the Rams ahead 3-0.

Angelo State widened their lead when Andrew Pitts recovered a blocked field goal and returned it 59 yards.

Gerald Gardner scored the team’s first offensive touchdown of the night with an eight-yard run.

Rams move to 4-3 overall on the year and 3-2 in Lone Star Conference play.

Angelo State will face West Texas A&M on the road on October 28th.