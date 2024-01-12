SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Lady Falcons hosted the #18 ranked Blackwell Lady Hornets in a Friday night District 11-1A battle. Going into this matchup the Lady Falcons were 1-1 in district play, as the Lady Hornets sat at 0-2.

Blackwell would jump out to an early lead over Veribest and the Lady Falcons struggled to close the gap.

Emily Scott would start scoring-wise for the Lady Falcons with two back-to-back three-pointers.

The Lady Hornets had help from Shelby Rasco at the three-point line, K.K. Martinez, and Marlene Sanchez to extend Blackwell’s lead.

The #18 ranked Blackwell Lady Hornets defeated the Veribest Lady Falcons 56-28, picking up their first District 11-1A win of the 2023-2024 season.

Veribest will be back in action on the road, next Tuesday, January 16th against Robert Lee at 6:15 p.m. Blackwell will also look for their second district win and a 0.500 winning percentage at Garden City next Tuesday, January 16th.