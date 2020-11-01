High School Volleyball Playoffs: Bi-District Round

Class 4A

Hereford 3, Lake View 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-3)

Class 3A

Wall 3, Odessa Compass Academy 0 (25-9, 25-18, 25-19)

Area Round: Wall vs Holliday, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Ned High School.



Sonora 3, Grape Creek 1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11) Highlights

Area Round: Sonora vs Nocona, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hamilton High School.

Class 2A

Junction 3, Brackett 0 (25-21, 25-11, 25-21)

Area Round: Junction vs No. 3 Freer, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Somerset High School

Class 1A

Bronte 3, Rochelle 0 (25-4, 25-16, 25-18)

Area Round: Bronte vs No. 9 Benjamin, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Colorado City High School

Water Valley 3, Mullin 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-8)

Area Round: Water Valley vs No. 6 Strawn, 7:00 p.m. Monday at Early High School.



Other Area Round Match Ups

Miles vs Albany, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jim Ned High School

Sterling City vs Klondike, 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Coahoma High School

No. 2 Veribest vs Paducah, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Albany High School

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 1 Sterling City uses all three phases to beat Highland, claims share of district title

STERLING CITY, Texas — It only took six offensive plays for No. 1 Sterling City to topple District 8-1A Div. I foe H…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, October 31, 2020

Join Ryan Reynolds and Jaydon Hart while they catch up on best in Texas High School Football. Sponsored by Chunky…

• CVHP High School Football Scoreboard

ThursdayIrion County 57, Veribest 8FridayCentral 38, Odessa 7Big Spring 35, Lake View 21Wall 36, Clyde 13Early 52, TLCA…

• Inside the Game Week 10: Central remains perfect in 2-6A, Ballinger takes down Bangs

It was moving week in Texas High School Football. Week 10 featured district titles up for grab, playoff seeding on the…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls in regular season finale

BIG SPRING — Big Spring claimed third place in District 4-1A Division I with a 35-21 over Lake View at Memorial…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger wins crucial game against Bangs, clinches share of district title

BALLINGER — Ballinger picked up a 25-13 win over Bangs in a District 2-3A Division I showdown at Bearcat Stadium.The…