High School Football: Week 4

This week’s Game of the Week will feature the Fort Stockton Panthers vs. the Lake View Chiefs. The game will take place Friday, September 20, at the San Angelo Stadium. Kickoff will start at 7:00 p.m.

Expect temperatures to be unseasonably warm with highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy conditions around kickoff. There is an isolated rain chance across the Concho Valley but most of our counties will remain dry for the evening. Temperatures will be slow to cool with highs in the mid to upper 80s by halftime. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday Games

Central @ El Paso Pebble Hills: 5 p.m.

Fort Stockton @ Lake View 7 p.m.

Sonora @ No. 4 Wall 7:30 p.m.

Brady @ Dublin 7:30 p.m.

HC Harper @ Ozona 7:30 p.m.

No. 4 Mason @ Jim Ned 7:30 p.m.

Menard @ Junction 7:30 p.m.

Christoval @ Cross Plains 7:30 p.m.

Eldorado @ Iraan 7:30 p.m.

Miles @ Era 7:30 p.m.

Irion County @ No. 7 Sterling City 7:30 p.m.

Ira @ Water Valley 7:30 p.m.

Robert Lee @ Roby 7:30 p.m.

Santa Anna @ Bronte 7:30 p.m.

Eden @ Rochelle 7:30 p.m.

Panther Creek @ Paint Rock 7:30 p.m.

Brookesmith @ Veribest 7:30 p.m.

Lueder-Avoca @ No. 8 Blackwell 7:30 p.m.