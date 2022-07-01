SAN ANGELO, TX. — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has begun releasing its preseason high school football state rankings.

Christoval has been picked as the #17 team in the state in Class 2A Division II per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings.

In 2021, the Cougars had a 9-2 record, going 5-0 in district and were the Bi-District finalist.

This season, the Cougars are moving up in classification and are welcoming back 12 starting returners. Dave Campbell’s has the Cougars projected to finish first District 3-2A division.