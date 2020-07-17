Geraldo Bueno welcomed as new Lake View Baseball Head Coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Lake View High School announced that Geraldo Bueno will be the new head baseball coach.

The Andrews, Texas native comes to San Angelo from Pecos, where he served as a PE teacher, varsity football running back coach and a varsity assistant baseball coach.

Before he was involved in education in 2015, Coach Bueno played professional baseball in the Mexican League (MLB AAA) as a pitcher for seven years from January 2005 through June 2011.

Coach Bueno has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Kinesiology from Houston Baptist University.

