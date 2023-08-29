SAN ANGELO, TX. — As the season opener approaches for the Angelo State football team, head coach Jeff Girsch has announced that Gerald Gardner has been named QB1 ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

Gardner replaces Zach Bronkhorst, who has been under center for the Rams for the last three seasons, leaving the job open for a deep quarterback room that Girsch says the program has never had before.

“That room that we have at quarterback is as deep as it’s ever been. Gerald has some Division II experience as was an All-Conference player at Lake Erie so he just came in and proved that he is that guy in the QB room,” said Girsch.

Gardner, a transfer from Lake Erie College threw for over 3,000 yards, with 22 touchdowns and just seven interceptions a season ago for the Storm.

Coach Kilmer and coach Girsch gave me an opportunity to come in and compete and that’s exactly what we did and what I did as an individual, I came in and competed. I’m just blessed to be here and have that role as QB1 and that put’s trust in my teammates and trust in the coaches that they believe in me that I can go out on Thursday and do what I am supposed to do,” said Gardener.

The fifth-ranked Rams begin their season Thursday night on the road against West Alabama.