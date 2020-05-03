From Angelo State Baseball to Shannon Medical Center; Urquidi shares personal journey

SAN ANGELO–When Michael Urquidi graduated from Angelo State in May of 2018 with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, it didn’t take long for the former Ram outfielder to pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) to become a Registered Nurse.

From El Paso, TX, Urquidi played his last season with Angelo State Baseball in 2018-2019. At the same time, he worked the overnight shift as a RN in pediatrics at Shannon Medical Center, a position he currently holds today during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Never in your life, did you expect to kind of go through something like this or experience a pandemic,” Urquidi said. “Learning how to deal with it and it’s definitely a new kind of disease process that you don’t really learn in school. But having the support of co-workers and family definitely helps during this time period. We are learning from each other.”

During his final season with the Rams, balancing schoolwork and baseball, all while working the night shift at Shannon was tough to manage. But Urquidi says the Angelo State Baseball program helped shape the person he is today.

“I could not imagine that I’d be where I’m at without, kind of the ASU baseball background that I was able to experience,” Urquidi said. “Coach Brooks, Coach Anderson all the old ones and then all the new ones that I met. It definitely prepared me to be a hard-working, dedicated, young man that I am today.”

Urquidi is also working towards his Master’s degree in Nursing Education at Angelo State, and plans to graduate in May of 2021.

