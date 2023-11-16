SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State softball outfielder Maleya Burns has been drafted to continue playing her softball career for the Thornlie Hawks minor league team in Perth, Australia.

The former Rambelle, and Brush Prairie, Washington native appeared in 176 games in blue and gold for ASU, collecting a .242 batting average, 86 hits, 23 doubles, and 15 home runs during her time in San Angelo.

“I was kind of iffy because maybe I should start my career because everyone right out of college in America starts their career right away and I was thinking well what if I’m behind and my mom was like, well you are really young and my coach said that too,” said Burns.

Thanks to some extra motivation from her mom and coach, she knew that it wasn’t time for her to give up what she loved doing on a daily basis.

“Do what you can when you are young and focus on your career when you are a bit older so you do some stuff while you can. I still love softball and I found it hard to just stop playing forever after college so I really wanted to continue and keep doing it over here and if the opportunity happened I was really into doing it,” added Burns.