SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State pitcher Trent Baker recently completed his season with the Palm Beach Cardinals, the Single-A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals, where he finished leading the Florida State League in earned run average, wins, and strikeouts.

The Georgetown, Texas native finished with nine wins, a 3.14 ERA, and 138 strikeouts in 123.1 innings of work.

During his time with Angelo State, Baker collected 299 strikeouts which set a new program and Lone Star Conference record for career punchouts, a 2.72 ERA, and finished with 32 total wins, going 32-7 overall.