SAN ANGELO -- Wall pitcher and shortstop Caleb Heuertz was named the 3A baseball player of the year by the Texas Sports Writers Association.

Heuertz played a pivotal role in the Hawks 39-1 season, where they finished as the 3A state champions. On the mound, he posted a 13-0 record with a 1.26 ERA. He also did damage with his bat, hitting .462 with nine home runs and 68 RBIs.