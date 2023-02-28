SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State women’s soccer player Gabby Villagrand was a part of history last week, as the Panama women’s National soccer team qualified for the 2023 World Cup for the first time.

Villagrand, who was with the Belles from 2018-2021 is in her third year with the Panama National team that defeated Paraguay 1-0 last week in the Intercontinental Playoffs to secure the 32nd and final spot in the 2023 Fifa World Cup that will take place in New Zealand and Australia beginning in late July.

“The whistle blows and that was a feeling I have never felt in my entire life. There was a rush of happiness, and excitement because that is a moment I have been working for since I started playing soccer as a kid, and to think I went through all of this and we are finally here despite the ups and downs so we ran onto the field and everyone was crying and fell to their knees, jumping up and down. It was crazy and I can’t explain the feeling but it was exciting,” said Villagrand.

Villagrand and the Panama National Team will be in Group F with France, Jamaica, and Brazil.