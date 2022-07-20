SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo state linebacker Donavyn Jackson, will have a chance to play football at the next level as he has received an invitation to the XFL to play in 2023.

The journey to get here wasn’t easy, but he’s excited to see what the future has in store for him.

“Everywhere I go, like I said, people just come up and remind me why I’m doing it,” said Jackson.

Donavyn is no stranger to the Concho Valley, having played at Central high school and finishing his college football career at Angelo State. Even though Head Coach Jeff Girsch moved positions throughout his time there, the impact he had on him, never changed.

“He was still right there with us. He was more of like a friend instead of a coach. You can go to him and talk to him about whatever. Yeah, I like what he’s doing at Angelo State and it’s pretty promising there,” said Jackson.

Back in March, Donavyn attended the All Star Conference Pro Day where he put down some impressive measurables. The outcome of the camp unfortunately did not go his way, but Donavyn looked at it as a positive experience.

“I wish I got to do more stuff there, but you know they got their eyes on certain athletes. I was training at Apec leading up to that, and they got me more than ready. Man, I was just grateful to be in that position,” said Jackson.

In July, with only being signed two weeks with the Griffs Sports Performance and Representation Agency, he was invited to join the player draft pool for the 2023 XFL season.

“The draft is in November. I have to turn in a physical by January and then I think the first game is February 18th or something like that. So, I don’t know what team I’m going to, but I got my fingers crossed it’s somewhere close to home,” said Jackson.

Donavyn Jackson will be training for this new upcoming season for the XFL in 2023 where he will look to become a better athlete on and off the field.