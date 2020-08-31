Flashback moments from week one of high school football

SAN ANGELO, Texas– Week one of high school football is in the books. 20 teams were in action in the Concho Valley, and for a full list of final scores, click here.

The Lake View Chiefs beat Lamesa 35-8 to win their second straight season-opener for the first time since 1999.

Ozona beat Sonora 15-8 to snap a 10-year losing streak against the Broncos. Lions Head Coach Jarryd Taylor made his debut as a head coach with his Alma Matter.

Sterling City beat Garden City for the first time since 2014 with a 74-28 win.

Eden and Blackwell went down to the wire, and the Bulldogs beat the Hornets 62-60 to hand them their first regular season loss since 2016.

