SAN ANGELO, TX. — 14th ranked Angelo State baseball honored their seniors Sunday afternoon, and sent them off with a victory, defeating the Aggies 11-2.

The Rams would score five runs in the opening frame, and add six runs late, and get a quality start from senior Carson Childers to sweep Cameron.

Angelo State moves to 36-10 overall, 34-10 in the Lone Star Conference and will wrap up the regular season next weekend in Odessa against UT Permian Basin.