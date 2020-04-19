FCA continuing to honor athletes despite cancellations

SAN ANGELO–With the 21st annual Big Country FCA All-Star Festival canceled this year, the FCA still has plans to honor the 323 athletes and 36 coaches that will not have the chance to participate this year.

“We are going to do a virtual banquet,” Area Representative Brett Lang said. ” We are going to try and and cover them and honor those kids, they are All-Stars in our books.”

The All-Star Festival was slated for June 7-13th in Abilene, Brownwood, and San Angelo.

