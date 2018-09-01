Eldorado Roars Back to Beat TLCA 08-31-18
Eldorado, TX - Eldorado hosted TLCA for week 1 of high school football.
More Stories
-
-
Brady hosted Ballinger to open up week 1 of the season.
-
Inside the Game with Jason Britsch and Rachel Turnock brings you…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.