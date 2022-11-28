SAN ANGELO, Texas — What do all sports have in common? Working out, and staying healthy of course. But also, being a team. There is one sport here in the Concho Valley that we may not recognize as a team sport.

The Eldorado Eagles and Lady Eagles Powerlifting team focuses not only on themselves as lifters, but each and every person on their team.

“Powerlifting, you have to be a team in order to succeed, I think because really all your support comes from your team, all of you working together helps you get better and build as a team. So really your team is a big aspect in lifting,” said Lady Eagles lifter, Alexis Martinez, who placed fifth at the State meet last year.

It isn’t just squat, bench, and deadlift though. There is so much more that goes into being a successful lifter and teammate.

“It’s constant work, it’s not just work for myself, it’s work we put in for the team to make the whole team better,” said Lady Eagles state powerlifter, Nyomi Aranda. “You’re here almost the whole day and you just have to work at it and get better.”

From the work, this team puts in together in the weight room, to the support they give each other at the meets, they all took the leap into the sport of powerlifting and look to each other and their coach at the end of each practice & meet.

“I didn’t think I had it in me, but he saw something in me and that’s what really made me want to try it,” said Martinez.

“I would say 100% go for it because powerlifting has definitely increased my confidence over the years,” said Lady Eagles lifter, Natalia Coronado. “I feel really great lifting and just that feeling of getting a lift in is really awesome and I think even if you’re interested just a little bit 100% go for it.”