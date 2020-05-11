Eldorado hires Long as next athletic director, head football coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles have tabbed Jon Long as their next Athletic Director and head football coach following Monday morning’s board approval meeting.

“It’s going to be a big change for me especially being a longtime assistant,” Long said. “Somebody decided to take a chance on somebody that doesn’t have head coaching experience and I think it’s a big act of faith that they’re willing to turn over the whole athletic department to someone who’s unproven. The excitement of it is getting the opportunity to prove them right.”

Long is coming over from Class 6A Midway High School in Waco where he served as an offensive line and powerlifting coach the last three years. Before that, he spent time on the coaching staff at Lake View and Central.

“My wife is from the area and it just made sense,” Long said. “I grew up in Odessa and there’s just something special about West Texas.”

This is Long’s first head coaching job, which he said is a dream come true.

“It’s been a long time goal,” Long said. “In the coaching world, being the head coach and the Athletic Director… people are looking at you to make decisions and I feel like I’m ready for that and I’ve been in training for this. I’ve learned under some phenomenal head coaches.”

“It’s definitely exciting,” Long added. “I think Eldorado is a great opportunity for it to be my first coaching job.”

Eldorado finished 10-2 overall and won the district championship last season before falling to Wheeler in the area round of the playoffs. In 2018, the Eagles claimed a share of the District 8-2A Championship with Christoval and Miles.

“There’s just something special about a kid from West Texas,” Long said. “He may not be the biggest, he may not be the fastest, but he’s going to fight you and he’s going to be tough and that’s what Eldorado has is tough kids.”

The Eagles were realigned into District 14-2A Div. II this past February and will face Christoval, Junction, Menard, Miles and Rocksprings in district action this year.

“We have some pretty good skill kids coming back and we’re excited about them,” Long said. “Our line will be a little young, but it’s kind of what I know. I think physicality is going to be a big goal of ours, playing fast and having fun too.”

Long is replacing Michael Johnson who accepted a head coaching job at Class 3A Div. II Henrietta last month.

