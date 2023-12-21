SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since 2017, the Division II Championships Committee has approved a new regional alignment for football that is set to begin in 2025.

The Division II system for playoffs has all the teams grouped into four regions and exactly seven from each region make the playoffs, and a handful of years these regions are adjusted for several reasons, one being conferences beginning or ending football sponsorship.

With the Conference Carolinas set to begin sponsorship in 2025 and all the nearby regions maxed out with four conferences, a new alignment shift will be happening that has some effects on who Angelo State could be playing in the playoffs.

The Rams, currently in Super Region Four with teams from the Lone Star Conference, Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference will see a better numerical balance and geographical shift when this new alignment takes place in 2025.

The current alignment, specifically in Super Region Four that has Angelo State in it, has steadily been losing teams, compared to other regions like one and two which have 46 in them. ASU has opponents in Minnesota in the region, while teams from Missouri and Oklahoma are in different ones.

Courtesy: NCAA Division II

When the 2025 season rolls around, the new Super Region Four for Angelo State will still have teams from the Lone Star Conference and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in it but is adding the Great American Conference, and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association to complete the region seen below.