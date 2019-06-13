Local Sports

Wall Hawks receive District 4-3A honors

SAN ANGELO, TX-- - Key contributors on the Wall Hawks baseball team received District 4-3A honors on Thursday. Caleb Heuertz was named MVP, Kye Herbert received "Newcomer of the Year", and head coach Jason Schniers was "Coach of the Year."

