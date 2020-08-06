Depth big strength for Sterling City in 2020

STERLING CITY, Texas– The Sterling City Eagles are locked in for 2020 and eager to make a deep playoff run. After finishing 9-2 the past two seasons, losing their final regular season game and bi-district, the Eagles have a key strength this season that they haven’t had in years past.

“We just have a ton of depth, I feel like we can play with teams and play them four quarters and still be fresh,” Senior Quarterback Hudson Cox said. “I feel like we can just go into those dog fights and come out on top and have people ready to go at all times in all positions.”

The Eagles bring back four starters on offense and five on defense in their new district (8-1A DI) in which they are picked to finish first in by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Sterling City will open up 2020 against Garden City at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28th.

“We’re one of the biggest rivalries in the state, and they are out of our district and we get to keep it going. I think that’s awesome,” Senior Tight End Chance Ferguson said.

