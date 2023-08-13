SAN ANGELO, TX— In 2023, the competitive Rise team at Rise Gymnastics has secured 15 state championships and eight regional championships and clinched their fourth national championship in three years. Moreover, the program has garnered further accolades.

Athletes participated in West Palm Beach, Florida and competed in levels five through seven. The program achieved ten top-eight finishes, and two athletes, Addie Holbert, and Haevyn Trevino, emerged as national champions. This achievement is a testament to the immense effort invested, fostering increased confidence among these girls for their future endeavors.

“I was nervous because right before Friday, I was practicing, and I fell, and I got hurt, so I was scared but excited at the same time because I’ve been practicing for a long time. It was just scary and fun,” said gymnast Addie Holbert.

“When I was going, I was the first group, and the other group, I kept looking at their scores, and I was like are they going to do a higher score than me? I was nervous, and the pressure was on. Next year we are going to win nationals, and we are going to support our team, and hopefully, everybody will win a national championship,” said gymnast Haevyn Trevino.