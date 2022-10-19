SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Recreation Department is hosting registration online and in-person for youth basketball that will go from Friday, Jan. 13 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Graphic courtesy of the City of San Angelo Recreation Department

Regular registration opened Saturday, Oct. 1 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13. Players can be registered for $60 a player and can be completed online or in person Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the city’s recreation office, located at 702 S. Chadbourne.

The league will allow late registration from Monday, Nov. 14 until Sunday, Nov, 27. At that point, registration will be $80 a player.

Teams can also be registered but must be done in person at the recreation office. Teams will cost $450 a team without jerseys provided and $550 with provided jerseys.

A draft will be held following the registration period at Southside Recreation, located at 2750 Ben Ficklin Road. Boys will be drafted on Monday, Nov. 28 while girls will be drafted the following Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Graphic courtesy of the City of San Angelo Recreation Department

If a parent or guardian is unsure which league to register their child for, the graphic on the left provides that and more league information.

For more information or to register your child, you can go to the link attached here.