SAN ANGELO, TX. — Former Angelo State men’s basketball coach Cinco Boone has been named an assistant at the University of Texas Arlington.

Boone, hired at ASU in 2015, led the Rams to a 129-67 record, seven Lone Star Conference tournament appearances, and four trips to the NCAA Division II tournament.

This season, ASU went 20-10 and lost to the eventual South Central Regional champs, Black Hills State, in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Boone’s high mark with the program came in 2016 when he led ASU to a 25-7 record, a second-place finish in the LSC, and a trip to the Sweet 16.