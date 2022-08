SAN ANGELO, TX— High school football is right around the corner and the Lake View Chiefs and Wall Hawks began their scrimmages two weeks ahead of the 2022 season.

A rematch occurred between the Lake View Chiefs and the Fort Stockton Panthers who are old district opponents, while Wall faced off against Monahans Friday night.

The Chiefs open the season at home against Lamesa while Wall travels to Eastland. Both start times are set for 7 p.m.