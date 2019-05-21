Central's Neslage commits to Trinity
SAN ANGELO, Texas - Central's Trey Neslage announced Monday night via Twitter that he's taking his talents to Trinity University, a Division III school in San Antonio. The 2016 DIII National Champs are getting a southpaw pitcher who threw two no-hitters this season, the second one coming in the playoffs against Arlington Lamar.
