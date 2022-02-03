SAN ANGELO– Three Central Football players put pen to paper to make their collegiate journeys official on Wednesday night.



Bobcat safety Ty Casey signed his letter of intent to attend Angelo State University right here in San Angelo. Standout linebacker Bryson McNut is taking his talent to Hardin Simmons in Abilene and Samual Navarrette is going further to Macpherson College in Kansas.



Each athlete was able to share the special moment in front of friends and family at the San Angelo Stadium turf room.



Hear what the signees had to say about their commitment in the video above.