Central places 14 on All-District 3-6A Football Team, Dabbert nabs Offensive MVP

SAN ANGELO — 14 Central Bobcats landed on the 2019 All-District 3-6A Football Team with senior wide receiver Tanner Dabbert being named Offensive MVP.

Dabbert made his presence known this football season by hauling in 71 passes for 1,151 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Central finished 6-5 overall, 4-2 in district play and was bounced in the bi-district round by Arlington Martin.

District 3-6A Offensive MVP:

(WR) Tanner Dabbert

District 3-6A First Team Offense:

(WR) Jalen Leifeste, (OL) Kurt Klausner, (OL) Bradey Allen, (QB) Malachi Brown, (K) Erick Rodriguez

District 3-6A First Team Defense:

(OLB) Ty Casey, (DT) Boston Johnson, (DE) Anthony Gonzales

District 3-6A Second Team Offense:

(OL) Carlos Luna

District 3-6A Second Team Defense:

(CB) Kyson Snelson, (FS) Malik Finley

District 3-6A Honorable Mentions:

(WR) Christian Gabaldon, (RB) Kris Jackson