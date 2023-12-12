SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central boys and girls gymnastics programs competed in the Key City Invitational in Abilene on Friday, December 8th, and they returned with hardware.

The girls clinched the top spot led by Kara Baker. She secured first place in the all-around, first on the beam, tied on floor, and tied third on the beam.

Mckinley Nile earned second place all around, tied first on floor and tied second on the beam.

The boys achieved a third-place finish, with Logan Kypfer placing second in the all-around, tied for second on floor and high bar. Brady Stewart tied for fourth on vault.

Central Gymnastics will host Abilene High, Cooper High, and Abilene Wylie on January 20th at noon.