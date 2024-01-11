SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats will take on Odessa Permian Thursday night in their District 2-6A opener.

Central sits at 18-8 on the season under first-year head coach Rocky Feliciano.

The Bobcats will look to come out focused and poised as they hit the road for their first district matchup in a hostile environment.

“Not backing down man. Like you said it’s a hostile environment. Every road game for some reason Odessa, Midland just seems like the hardest places to play in Texas. I think my team is battle tested. I think the non-district schedule has prepared us for this point and just sticking together continue to believe and the doubt is nothing new to us. It’s exciting. You know, they’ve done a lot better than a lot of people anticipated and they’re starting to believe in themselves in what we’re doing and we’re just anxious kind of prove a lot of people wrong,” said head coach Rocky Feliciano.