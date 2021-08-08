Mixed martial arts is a hybrid combat sport incorporating techniques from Olympic sports such as boxing, wrestling, judo, karate, and other disciplines. KSAN’s Cassie had the opportunity to speak with Henry Candela a local gym owner about the fundamentals of mixed martial arts.
Click the video above to watch the full story.
Cassie steps into the octagon with local gym owner
Mixed martial arts is a hybrid combat sport incorporating techniques from Olympic sports such as boxing, wrestling, judo, karate, and other disciplines. KSAN’s Cassie had the opportunity to speak with Henry Candela a local gym owner about the fundamentals of mixed martial arts.