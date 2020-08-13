Bulldogs building on success from last season

EDEN, Texas– The Eden Bulldogs are fresh off back-to-back district titles and winning their first playoff game since 1994. As for 2020, Eden is hoping to exceed those expectations and they’re not going to back down.

“Everybody should see that we are coming and that we are just trying to prove our point and get another repeat in District Championship,” Junior Linebacker Julian Gamboa said.

But before Eden dives into District 14-1A Div. I play, they’ll face a tough preseason schedule, facing five ranked opponents through the first six weeks.

“There is not a week off anywhere on our schedule,” Head Coach Shay Avants said. “We come through this, regardless of win-loss, we are going to face some of the best competition in the state of Texas in the first six weeks of football.”

Eden will open up the season at home against No. 6 Blackwell at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28th.

