Boles leaves Miles, accepts football head coaching job at Cumby

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Miles football head coach Charles Boles is leaving the Bulldogs after two years to become the next head coach at Cumby High School.

“I’m really sad that I have to say bye to those guys,” Boles said. “This is a decision based on family.”

Cumby is located 15 minutes from Sulphur Springs, which is the hometown of Boles and his wife.

“It’s kind of like going back home for me and my wife,” Boles said. “We knew this was an opportunity for us to get back closer to home and to be closer to family.”

Boles brought a consistent level of play in his two seasons with the Bulldogs, finishing his tenure with a 14-8 overall record, a share of the District 8-2A title in 2018 and two appearances in the bi-district round.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a bunch of kids who played as hard and bought into a program as much as the boys on the Miles football team did,” Boles said. “It’s really been an honor to be able to coach those guys and be a part of it.”

The Cumby Trojans finished 8-4 last season and fell to Grapeland in the area round. Boles is replacing Tom Dracos who served as Cumby’s head coach since 2013.

Dracos left the program in March to become the Assistant Athletic Director and Offensive Coordinator at Cuero.

Miles joins Eldorado as the only two area schools searching for a head coach in football at the moment.

