SAN ANGELO, TX— The Bentwood Country Club is hosting its third Chicken N’ Pickle N’ Tennis event from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14th.

Inspired by the success of the Chicken N’ Pickle restaurant chain, the club has curated an adults-only gathering that promises an evening of exciting activities, including tennis, pickleball, cornhole, swimming, and a live DJ to keep the energy high.

“This is our third Chicken N’ Pickle event, and of course, since we have tennis courts and I have a tennis background, we added tennis to it just to make it a fun big party at night. Our deadline was noon today, and we have 62 people signed up. I think 50 are for pickleball and just a few for tennis. Pickleball is fun, and it’s taken on, and it’s very social. We have eight courts here at Bentwood, but the way pickleball plays fast, we will rotate around, mix and match partners and let everybody have a good time. We got a DJ playing music, so it will be pretty electric,” said the director of racket sports Courtney Nagel.

For more information, contact Courtney.Bentwood@gmail.com