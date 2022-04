SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State Belles tennis team returned home for the first time in a month, and returned home by making a statement, defeating Dallas Baptist 7-0.

ASU would start the match off strong, clinch the doubles point, by taking all three doubles matches, then in singles play, would win five of the six matches in straight sets.

The Belles are back home tomorrow at 12 p.m. when they host Midwestern State.