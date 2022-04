SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State women’s tennis team made it five straight Lone Star Conference victories Thursday afternoon, sweeping conference foe UT Tyler 7-0.

The Belles got the afternoon off to a good start, taking two out of the three doubles matches for the first point of the day, which that momentum carried over to singles play, as ASU would win all six matches.

ASU is back in action Saturday morning against #6 Central Oklahoma in non-conference action.