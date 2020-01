TYLER — Angelo State squeaked past UT-Tyler 69-66 in a Lone Star Conference matchup on Thursday.

Dee Moore scored a game-high 24 points for the Belles (12-5 overall, 9-4 in LSC), while Sawyer Lloyd added 16 points, and Asia Davis had 11 points.

The Belles are on the road against No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce at 2 p.m. Saturday.