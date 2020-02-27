Belles Softball Travis Scott: ‘We’ve still yet to play our best softball’

SAN ANGELO– Riding on a 10-game winning streak, No. 8 Angelo State Softball is fresh off their bye week and will begin Lone Star Conference play this weekend.

The Rambelles (13-3) have beaten four-ranked opponents this season and recently moved up to No. 8 in the NFCA poll

ASU’s pitching staff leads the LSC in ERA (1.36). They’ve only allowed two home runs through 16 games. Oklahoma Christian leads the conference in offense with a team batting average of .387. ASU sits last in the conference in that category with a team batting average of .246 and hits with 90 so far this season.

The Rambelles will open up Lone Star Conference play on Friday for a doubleheader against Oklahoma Christian on the road, followed by a two-game series against Cameron on Sunday in Lawton, OK.

