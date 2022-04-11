SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to the Belles 4-1 victory over No. 7 Texas A&M Kingsville Sunday afternoon, it marked career win number 900 for Travis Scott.

Scott is the 10th active coach in the NCAA Division II ranks with 900 or more wins.

“I’m almost speechless. The only thing I can think of is you get 900 wins, because you got great players and even if they weren’t a great player, they were players that bought in and scrapped and competed and fought like crazy and found a way to win games and I’ve been blessed to be able to coach a bunch of great kids. I’ve got to give credit to coach Katie Scott, she’s been with me since the spring of 2008 and I added it up today, and of those 900 wins, she’s been apart of 622. She does a great job of calling pitches and working with our pitching staff and she’s been a vital part of that as well, so you know it’s pretty special when you get to do this with your wife and to be able to have the success we have had,” said Scott.

Following the Easter break, ASU will return to action on Friday, April 22, when the Belles host St. Edward’s in an LSC doubleheader at Mayer Field.